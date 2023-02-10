Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $165,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE URI opened at $450.02 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $466.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.14.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

