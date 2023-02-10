Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

