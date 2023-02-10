Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

