Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5,130.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.