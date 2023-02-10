Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,351 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

