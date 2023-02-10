Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,354 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

