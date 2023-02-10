Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

