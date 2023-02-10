Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NTR opened at $78.56 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
