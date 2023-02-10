Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $35.92. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 2,037 shares changing hands.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.38.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

