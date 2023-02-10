Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $832,756.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00422976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00702750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00589198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

