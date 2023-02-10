Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.60) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

