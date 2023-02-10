Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Griffon worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 175,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

