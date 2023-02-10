Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRNWF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 2.5 %

GRNWF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

