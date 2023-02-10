Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Craig Hallum

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Green Plains by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.