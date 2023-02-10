Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,057. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 25.39 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.71.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

