Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

