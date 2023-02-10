Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.