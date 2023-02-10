Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 47,941 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,941 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $100.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

