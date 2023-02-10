Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $147.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

