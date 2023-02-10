Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,194,000.

IWR stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

