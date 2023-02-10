Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

