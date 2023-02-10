Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

