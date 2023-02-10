Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $20,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.02 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

