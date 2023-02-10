Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Par Pacific worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,028.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 211,549 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

Par Pacific Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

