Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,882 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.