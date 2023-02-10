Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of KLA worth $125,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $400.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

