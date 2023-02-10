Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,797 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Accenture worth $313,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $351.58.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

