Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,225 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Darling Ingredients worth $150,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 75,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

