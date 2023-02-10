Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of HP worth $43,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. 331,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,979. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

