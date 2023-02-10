Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,004 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $47,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 98,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

