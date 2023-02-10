Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $79,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTR stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
