Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Autohome worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 54.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 561.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 52.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 48,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,598. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

