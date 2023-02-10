Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 420,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,876. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.