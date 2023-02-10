Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 249,830 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249,830 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $192,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after acquiring an additional 794,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

