Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 197,594 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,594 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $96,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

