Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,331 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.