Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $571,748.01 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,673.64 or 0.12283355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00435777 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.53 or 0.28866640 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00453626 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
