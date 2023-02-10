Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.56 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

