Golden Goose Market Cap Reaches $73,052.48 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $73,052.48 and $15.92 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

