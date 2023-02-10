GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

