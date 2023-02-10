GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $510.78 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $60.39 or 0.00276586 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $510.78 million and approximately $52.27 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00436102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.17 or 0.28888188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00440821 BTC.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,872,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,457,340 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

