Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Globus Medical Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

