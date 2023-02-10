Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 507.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
