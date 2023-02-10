Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-$10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 507.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.