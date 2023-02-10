Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 507.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

