Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 560 ($6.73) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.69) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.18 ($7.43).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 14.30 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 512.30 ($6.16). 54,678,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,328,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.14.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

