Gifto One Day Volume Reaches $206.72 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $109.79 million and $206.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 244.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00434977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.93 or 0.28813638 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00443029 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

