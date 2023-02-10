GICTrade Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $95.14 million and $29,635.84 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00436222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.73 or 0.28896123 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00453061 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95987705 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,869.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

