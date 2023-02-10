Genpact’s (G) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE G opened at $46.92 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genpact by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 199.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

