Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

G traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 1,179,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.21.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genpact by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genpact by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 135,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

