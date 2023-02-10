Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,387.75

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $944,545.37 and $3,387.75 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

